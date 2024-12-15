Surat Shocker: Man Misleads Police With Fake Black Magic Story, Admits to Chopping Off Own Fingers To Avoid Working at Relative’s Firm in Gujarat

Surat, December 15: In a shocking twist, a 32-year-old man in Surat admitted to chopping off his four fingers after initially misleading police with a fake story. Mayur Tarapara, who had claimed that his fingers were severed by an unknown assailant for a "black magic ritual," confessed to cutting them off himself to avoid working at his relative's diamond firm. His initial complaint to the police had described fainting by the roadside and finding his fingers missing upon regaining consciousness.

According to a report by India Today, Mayur Tarapara, a computer operator at a diamond firm in Surat, initially approached the police on December 9 with a bizarre story. He claimed that while stopping by the roadside near Vedant Circle in Amroli, he suddenly felt dizzy while urinating, fainted, and, upon regaining consciousness, discovered that four fingers of his left hand were missing. In his complaint, Tarapara suspected that his fingers had been chopped off by an unknown person as part of a "black magic ritual." Surat Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Father Attacks Her With Pressure Cooker For ‘Ignoring House Work’ in Gujarat, Accused Arrested.

The police registered a case, but their investigation raised suspicions due to a lack of evidence at the scene, including no blood traces or other signs of a violent attack. Further investigation by the Surat City Crime Branch, as reported by Indian Express, led to the discovery of three severed fingers and a cleaver knife abandoned near the location mentioned by Tarapara. When forensic experts analyzed the fingerprints on the knife and matched them with Tarapara’s right hand, his story began to unravel. Surat Shocker: Drunk Rehab Manager Brutally Thrashes Addicts Seeking Help With Sticks at De-Addiction Centre in Gujarat; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

He was confronted with the evidence and, under questioning, eventually confessed that he had severed his own fingers. According to the police, Tarapara had planned the act to escape the pressure of working at a diamond factory run by his relative, a role he had been forced into by his father. Tarapara’s confession revealed deeper issues, including his inability to cope with the pressure at work and his desire to avoid the job.

