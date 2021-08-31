Chennai, August 31: A 40-year-old man died after falling into a 60ft-deep open well while drinking alcohol. The incident took place at Tiruchengode town in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu on August 29. The deceased, identified as N Manikandan, was reportedly an alcohol addict. A coolie by profession, Manikandan was a resident of Ayyagoundampalayam Pirivu Road area. Tamil Nadu Man Drops Mobile Phone in Cooum River While Clicking Selfie on Napier Bridge, Then Falls in Bid To Grab Device.

On August 29, Manikandan came to Sri Murugan temple with a bottle of alcohol which he had purchased from a liquor shop run by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation. According to a report by Times of India, the police said Manikandan was drinking alcohol by sitting on the wall of the open well. "He sat on the wall of the open well that was located opposite the temple and started drinking," an officer was quoted as saying. Tamil Nadu: Water Overflows in Thiruparappu Falls in Kanniyakumari District Due to Heavy Rainfall (Video).

According to the officer, while Manikandan was drinking, he suddenly fell into the well. Some locals, who saw the incident, called the police and informed the fire and rescue services personnel. The report said that the fire and rescue services personnel had to struggle for five hours to retrieve Manikandan's body. Subsequently, the body was sent to the government hospital for postmortem.

Following the incident, the cops registered a case and were conducting further investigation. After his parents died of age related ailments a few years ago, Manikandan was living with his elder brother N Soundarrajan.

