Tamil Nadu Police Bust Child Trafficking Racket in Trichy, 8 Arrested

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Trichy, February 12: Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday busted a child trafficking racket in Trichy district. A total of eight people, including five women, were arrested in connection with the case. The members of the gang stole babies from government hospitals with the help of middlemen. Anti-Human Trafficking Unit along with District Child Protection Unit busted the racket. Surat: Child Trafficking Racket Busted; 138 Children Rescued.

According to a report published in the India Today, police apprehended a man named Ashwini. He was raising a 3-month-old male infant near Thiruverumbur. In the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the child was bought through a broker a sweeper in Trichy government hospital for Rs one lakh. Police booked parents who adopted the child, the broker and her accomplice and the biological mother of the child under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act. National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2020: Date & Significance Of The Day Dedicated to End Trafficking.

As per the police, infants as young as 25-day-old children were allegedly sold for 7,000 rupees by the members of the racket. The cops also arrested Dharmaraj and Rani who were raising a 25-day-old infant. The couple had allegedly bought the child for 7,000 rupees. In the case also, illegal adoptive parents and biological parents were booked. Child Welfare Committee took infants into its custody.