Coimbatore, Sep 23: The Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel rescued a passenger stuck between the platform and a moving train here, the police said on Friday.

S Sivakumar of Mettur in Salem district, attempted to get down from the moving Kannur-Yesvantpur train at the Coimbatore Railway station on Thursday night. He lost balance and fell into the gap between the platform and the train, the police said.

The police personnel who were monitoring the movement of the train noticed the man falling down, rushed to the spot and pulled him out. The police were appreciated by the passengers and onlookers.

The passenger was later taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and admitted for treatment, the police said.