Chennai, January 21: A shocking incident has come to the fore from the Dindigul district where a man was killed for not referring neighbour's pet dog by its name. The incident took place on Thursday in Ulagampattiarkottam in Thadikombu police limits. According to the report published by the Times of India, the accused, Nirmala Fatima Rani, and her sons Daniel and Vincent had warned the 62-year-old Rayappan, who was also their relative, several times not to refer to their pet as a dog. Delhi: Man Attacked With Toilet Cleaner Following Quarrel Over Pet Dog Littering Area in Uttam Nagar, Two Arrested.

The reports said that Rayappan had asked them to keep the dog on a leash. The tragic incident unfolded on Thursday when Rayappan asked his grandson Kelvin to switch off the water pump running on their farm nearby. Reportedly, Rayappan asked Kelvin to carry a stick for self defence since the dog would be around. However, Daniel overheard the conversation between Rayappan and his grandson. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Pet Dog After It Bites Her and Child, Dies by Drowning While Disposing Body in Lucknow Lake.

Enraged, he confronted Rayappan. An altercation broke out between the two and Daniel punched the man on his chest. After getting a blow, Rayappan collapsed on the ground and died on the spot. Daniel and his family fled in fear of getting caught after the incident. However, after a brief search operation, police nabbed Nirmala and her sons on Friday. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

