Tasmac Liquor Shops Open Again in Tamil Nadu, Long Queues Seen Outside Alcohol Outlets; See Pics

Tasmac Liquor Shops Open Again in Tamil Nadu (Photo Credits: Twitter/@JoMaxx158)

Kanchipuram, May 16: State-run liquor shops were re-opened on Saturday in Tamil Nadu after the Supreme Court allowed the sale of alcohol through Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) outlets. Within hours of the order, the state government announced the opening of around 3,600 shops, except in Tiruvallu and Chennai districts. Liquor Sale in Tamil Nadu to Begin From Tomorrow, TASMAC Outlets to Issue Tokens, Wearing Mask Mandatory For Tipplers.

In the pictures shared by news agency ANI, people were seen standing in long queues outside wine shops. Citizens were seen maintaining social distancing norms and wearing face masks. Cops were also seen handling the large crowd. Liquor Shops Open in Several Cities Across India, Long Queues Seen in Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra And Other States.

ANI Tweet:

Tamil Nadu: Long queues were seen outside a liquor shop, run by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) today in the Uthukadu village in Kanchipuram district. pic.twitter.com/i2vLruo2Xj — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

Tamil Nadu: People put their belongings outside a government-run TASMAC (liquor) shop in Tiruchirappalli district. State Government has allowed reopening of TASMAC shops from today in the state except in Chennai, Thiruvallur, malls and containment zones. pic.twitter.com/f5dQAUgLmF — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

Pictures Were Also Shared by Netizens:

In a bid to maintain social distancing, outlets will issue coupons in seven different colours for each of the days. The liquor sale will also be restricted to 500 customers per day.

The Tamil Nadu government allowed the sale of liquor from May 7. Liquor worth Rs 170 crore were sold on the first day. However, on May 8, the Madras High Court ordered the closure of all TASMAC shops and permitted online sale as people were seen violating COVID-19 precautions.