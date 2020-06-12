With the internet emerging as the core source of living amidst the COVID-19, there has been an expansive paradigm shift in the role of digital marketing. Brands more than ever need to leverage digital marketing to stay visible for their customers. As people spend more time online, it is an excellent opportunity for companies to leverage the potentials of digital marketing to boost their presence in the market.

Digital Marketing As a Profession- A Flourishing Landscape

The growth percentage of the digital advertising industry stands at 33.5%, and in the year 2020, the market value is expected to cross INR 255 billion. Evidently, India is among the largest expanding digital markets, and the scope of the field only continues to increase. By the end of this year, the nation is expected to generate over 20 lakh jobs in the domain of digital marketing.

With smartphones accessorizing every hand, people rely on digital mediums to access products and services. Companies are leveraging different aspects of digital marketing to generate maximum online exposure to reach their target audience. Irrespective of what job profile you choose within this landscape, the opportunities are tremendous.

Considering the popularity of this field, competition among people who aspire to land a rewarding digital marketing job has also become fiercer. Companies favour candidates who have credible certification to demonstrate that they have the required knowledge and skillset to contribute to this expansive domain effectively.

Announcement: Techiegigs Collaborate with GoDaddy Academy To Reinforce the Value of Digital Marketing Certification

For a strong start, aspirants need to rely on a reliable education platform. Techiegigs, which is a venture initiated by Corporate Infocom Private Limited, is one such prominent online training platforms in India that is dedicated to providing comprehensive digital marketing courses. The platform has been a part of this landscape for the past 12 years and holds a commendable record of training over 1,57,328 students as well as professionals.

The chairman of Corporate Infocom Private Limited, Mr Rohit Verma is among the influential people who have dedicatedly worked towards the promotion of online landscape and trained many successful professionals under his wings. With the rising prominence of digital marketing globally, the platform has decided to strengthen the value of their certification by collaborating with a leading digital conglomerate- GoDaddy Academy.

GoDaddy is an international internet domain registrar and web hosting company, which has significantly contributed to the growth of the digital world. With over 19 million customers worldwide, the company stands at the forefront of the digital revolution. GoDaddy India is managed by Vice President and Managing Director- Mr. Nikhil Arora.

Techiegigs and GoDaddy Academy have come together to promote the scope of digital marketing career not only in India but across the world. This exclusive collaboration will allow students to gain Digital Marketing Mastery certification from GoDaddy Academy, thereby increasing their opportunities of landing a lucrative job. The students will have the opportunity to access knowledge and new-age skills by industry experts and advance their career in this thriving domain.

This new collaboration between the two reckoned organizations is aimed to enhance the credibility of digital marketing certification further.