New Delhi, January 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered Thiruvalluvar- the great Tamil poet and philosopher on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day today. The Thiruvalluvar Day was first celebrated on May 17 and 18 in 1935. It is usually observed either on January 15 or 16 in Tamil Nadu and is a part of Pongal celebrations. In 2020, Thiruvalluvar Day will be celebrated on January 15. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said that Thiruvalluvar's thoughts and works reflect the immense knowledge as well as wisdom he was blessed with. He also urged the youngsters across India to read the Kural (couplets).

Thiruvalluvar’s primary work Thirukkural contains 1330 couplets (kurals). These kurals are divided into 133 sections of 10 couplets each. "I bow to the venerable Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day. His thoughts and works reflect the immense knowledge as well as wisdom he was blessed with. People across generations have been positively impacted by his ideals. I urge more youngsters across India to read the Kural", the Prime Minister tweeted.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

I bow to the venerable Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day. His thoughts and works reflect the immense knowledge as well as wisdom he was blessed with. People across generations have been positively impacted by his ideals. I urge more youngsters across India to read the Kural. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2021

Thiruvalluvar, commonly known as Valluvar, was a celebrated Tamil poet and philosopher. He is best known as the author of Tirukkuṟaḷ, a collection of couplets on ethics, political and economical matters, and love. The text is considered an exceptional and widely cherished work of the Tamil literature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2021 08:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).