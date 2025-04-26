Bitcoin price today, on April 26, 2025, rose to USD 95,000 mark. The BTC price then fell down to USD 94,631 as of 10:49 AM IST amid the ongoing fluctuations in the crypto market. The cryptocurrency is now trending above USD 90,000, unlike before when it remained stable at USD 84,000. The trend may suggest a possible rise in the Bitcoin price in coming days. Reliance Q4 Net Profit: Reliance Industries Limited Posts Record Revenues in FY25, Becomes 1st Indian Company To Cross INR 10 Lakh Crore in Total Equity.

Bitcoin Price (BTC) Price Today Touched USD 95,000

