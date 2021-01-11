Lucknow, Jan 11: Defining Covid vaccination as the top priority of the state government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leaving no stone unturned to ensure smooth conduct of the process scheduled to be rolled out in a week's time.

In this regard, the UP CM on Monday took upon himself the task of getting first hand feedback of the preparations in the various districts about vaccination. He spoke to DMs through Video Conferencing and appraised himself of the status of vaccination preparedness. Final Dry Run of COVID-19 Vaccination Conducted in Uttar Pradesh.

He took stock of the dry run being undertaken in the state on Monday, UP being the only state to have three dry runs after having gone through the successful first two dry runs on January 5 and 8 last.

The CM asserted that the guidelines of the vaccination issued by the Centre have to be followed in toto with the sequence of the vaccination not to be tampered with. He also told them to ensure the safety, transportation and cold chain of the vaccines in the most efficient manner even as he has already directed to deploy nodal officers to look after the arrangements.

CM also delved into the training of vaccinators and asked the officials in general about many questions about the whole process, monitoring mechanism and adherence to Covid protocol. The officials spoke to included those of Siddharthnagar, Meerut and KGMU, Lucknow. He sounded strict while geeting the feedback and asked the officials to ensure no citizen faces any problem during the vaccination process.

Chief Minister Yogi also made a surprise visit to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital in Lucknow and apprised himself of the arrangements which are in place for the vaccination.

It may be recalled that the Cm Yogi had already issued elaborate instrcutions as to follow the drill as per the guidelines of Government of India. As per the guidelines, all the government and non-government health workers will be vaccinated. While 9 lakh health workers will be vaccinated in the first three days, the people of this category who are left behind for any reason, will be vaccinated on the fourth day.

In the second phase, the police, jail personnel, home guards, sanitation workers of urban bodies, revenue personnel engaged in the work of civil defense and surveillance etc., will be vaccinated. In the third phase, people above the age of 50 years, and those below 50 years who suffer from serious diseases like cancer, diabetes etc., will be vaccinated.

