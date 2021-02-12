TIn pursuance of the vision of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to eliminate house ownership disputes, the records of over 1.57 lakh houses of more than one thousand villages of Uttar Pradesh have been digitised under the ambitious 'Swamitva Yojana' launched to provide ownership to the real owners of the houses built in the rural areas.

The property cards ( Gharauni) of these houses will be handed over to the real owners in a virtual manner by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday. He will handover few certificates of ownership symbolically while rest will be distributed by the district officials. The 'Swamitva Scheme' comes in force along with another flagship scheme 'Varasat' of Yogi government which has been aimed to put an end to land disputes in the rural areas. Yogi Adityanath Turns Sugarcane into 'Green Gold' in Uttar Pradesh.

The property cards, to be given to the villagers will enable them to access bank finance using their property as collateral, and will also help in keeping a record of properties to get rid of house ownership issues.

For the effective implementation of the ‘Swamitva Yojana’, launched by the Central Government, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj of the Centre and CM Yogi led BJP government has already started the survey in the 75 districts of the entire state.

In the first phase, after conducting the survey of all existing houses, their actual area and the list of owners of the houses will be prepared. After this, the ownership will be declared after disposing of all the objections. Besides this, the numbering of all the houses will be done, houses will be geo-tagged.

Under the Swamitva Yojana, the land in rural populated areas will be mapped using modern technologies including the use of drones to demarcate the land. As many as 40 drones are already in service in the various districts. The digitised property cards of Azamgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Jalaun, Jhansi, Fatehpur, Banda, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Varanasi and Hamirpur districts will be distributed in the first phase.

The 'Swamitva Scheme' has also been implemented successfully in religious place of Ayodhya and it has shown encouraging results so far, Anuj Kumar Jha, the District Magisterate of Ayodhya said.

According to an official spokesman, the number of drones deployed to make surveys, will be increased to 200 even as the scheme is being implemented in an intensive manner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).