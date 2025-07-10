Prayagraj, July 10: A mentally unstable man allegedly killed a railway employee before ending his life by jumping in front of a moving train at Prayagraj railway station here, officials said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday. Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector Amit Kumar Meena said the accused, believed to be mentally unstable, attacked railway staffer Amit Kumar Patel with an iron rod on a platform at Prayagraj railway station. Bhind Shocker: Porn-Addict Man Kills Wife for Refusing To Record Sex Act; Police Find Obscene Videos and Sex-Enhancement Drug Searches on His Phone.

When RPF Constable Madhav Singh intervened, the accused assaulted him as well. Surrounded by RPF personnel and passengers after the attack, the accused jumped in front of the approaching Purva Express and died on the spot, Meena said.

Based on CCTV footage, the accused appears mentally unstable, he said. Patel was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Constable Singh is undergoing treatment, Meena said. The identity of the accused is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway, the officials said.