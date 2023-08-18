Lucknow, August 18: The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates to conduct an inquiry into “negative news” being published in daily newspapers in their regions and upload the details of such items on the online integrated grievance redressal system (IGRS) for monitoring. A letter in this regard was issued by Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. Madhy Pradesh Shocker: Rape Convict Released From Jail Over 'Good Behaviour' Rapes Another Minor Girl in Satna; Arrested Again

In the letter, Prasad said that it is necessary to investigate the facts in the "negative news" immediately as these items malign the government's image. The letter said that if it comes to the knowledge that a specific incident was presented with "twisted or misleading facts" to defame the image of the government or the district administration, the concerned district magistrate should write to the management of the media group in question to clarify the situation while marking a copy to the information department.

This is the first time that such instructions have been issued by the government.

