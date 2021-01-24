New Delhi, January 24: Terming Uttar Pradesh the sacred land of sacrifice, tenacity, tradition and culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the state is playing an important role in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat of today.

The Prime Minister's while greeting the people on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Statehood Day tweeted, "Heartiest greetings to all the people of the state on the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh. This state is a sacred land of sacrifice, tenacity, tradition and culture, is playing an important role in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat of today. I wish this state continues to touch new heights leading to all-round development" (roughly translated from Hindi).

उत्तर प्रदेश के स्थापना दिवस पर राज्य के सभी लोगों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। त्याग, तप, परंपरा और संस्कृति की पावन भूमि रहा यह राज्य आज आत्मनिर्भर भारत के निर्माण में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा रहा है। मेरी कामना है कि चौतरफा विकास की ओर अग्रसर यह प्रदेश यूं ही नई ऊंचाइयों को छूता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2021

Union Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes and said that the duo of PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is working continuously for the overall development of the state.

"Wishing all the brothers and sisters of the state on the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath ji's pair is working continuously to preserve this sacred land of culture, spirituality and religion and for the development, the welfare of Uttar Pradesh and its people," Shah tweeted. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also promoted his idea of 'New Uttar Pradesh.'

In a tweet, Adityanath said, "Many congratulations to the 24 crore citizens of the state on 'Uttar Pradesh Day'. Come, let us all commence this new journey of the development of 'New Uttar Pradesh'. Jai Bharat-Jai Uttar Pradesh!"

In December 2017, the Yogi Adityanath government had decided to organise Uttar Pradesh Day on January 24 for the first time since the state came into being in 1950.