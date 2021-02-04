Lucknow, February 4: Vehicles in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's cavalcade collided with each other on Hapur Road. According to an ANI update, no injuries have been reported so far. She was on her way to Rampur, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning. More details on this are awaited.

Priyanka was on her way to Rampur to meet the family of late Navreet Singh, the farmer who reportedly died in an accident during the Kisan tractor rally. Farmers' Protest: Increased Fortification of Protest Sites On Delhi Side Restrict Agitators' Access to Toilets & Water, Says Report.

Vehicles in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's cavalcade collided with each other on Hapur Road; no injuries reported. She is on her way to Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

In the Red Fort violence, Navneet Singh died after his tractor overturned after ramming into a barricade. Delhi Police had released CCTV footage showing the farmer's tractor overturning after ramming into barricades at ITO.

