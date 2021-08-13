New Delhi, August 13: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh brace for heavy rainfall in the coming days as a cyclonic circulation is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around August 15 leading to the formation of a Low-Pressure Area during the next 48 hours. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

Under the influence of the expected weather conditions, widespread rainfall activity is likely over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. "Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Odisha during 15th-17th and isolated heavy falls over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 15th-17th", the IMD said. Cyclone Yaas, Gulab, Shaheen and More: Check List of Cyclone Names That Would Occur Over the North Indian Ocean Including Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

Giving details about the progress of monsoon in parts of India, the IMD weather forecast stated that the current spell of heavy rainfall activity over Northeast India and parts of West Bengal will continue during August 13-15 and reduction thereafter. Meanwhile, extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya today, i.e. on August 13. The weather agency said that subdued rainfall is very likely over the rest of the parts of the country.

