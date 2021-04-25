New Delhi, April 25: Heavy rainfall accompanied by snowfall, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds are expected to hit parts of North India over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. In its weather bulletin, the IMD said that a fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from April 27, 2021. Under this weather condition, isolated rainfall, snowfall with thunderstorms, and gusty winds are very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during April 27-30. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon To Be Normal in India, Expected To Be 98% of Long Period Average, Says IMD.

The IMD said that strong surface winds with speed reaching 20-30 kmph, are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Rajasthan on April 25 and 26, 2021. Giving details about the heatwave conditions in the country, the IMD said that no significant heat wave conditions likely over the country during the next 3-4 days.

Moreover, a north-south trough runs from Marathawada to south coastal Tamil Nadu across North Interior Karnataka, Telangana in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorm is very likely over Kerala and isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorm over remaining parts of south Peninsular India during next 3-4 days. The IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala and south Interior Karnataka on April 27, 2021.

