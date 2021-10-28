New Delhi, October 28: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of south India this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD forecast said that several states in south India are set to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning till November 1, 2021. According to the IMD forecast, a low-pressure area lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

The system is likely to move westwards during the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, a trough in easterlies runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with this Low-Pressure Area to Northwest Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of the weather conditions, heavy rainfall is expected at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh from October 28 to November 1, 2021. Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal Completed From Entire Country: IMD.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on October 31 and over Rayalaseema during October 29-30, 2021. Also, thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh till November 1. Giving details about the weather conditions in parts of India, the IMD said that mainly dry weather is very likely to prevail over most parts of Northwest, West, and Central India and many parts of East and Northeast India during the next 5 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2021 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).