Clash Breaks Out Between Police & Locals in West Bengal Over Improper Distribution of Ration in Baduria, Watch Video

Police & locals in West Bengal clash (Photo Credits: ANI)

West Bengal, April 22: A clash broke out between police and locals after they objected to the road being blocked by the locals, who alleged improper distribution of ration material amid coronavirus lockdown. The incident took place in Baduria, North 24 Parganas.

Aritra Ghosh, Baduria Municipality Councillor of Ward no 9 said, "Day before yesterday we had given ration material to each family there. Today I got an info that locals have blocked the road and when Police went there they were attacked. The administration is looking into the matter now."

In a similar incident, clashes broke out outside PDS outlets in parts of West Bengal earlier this month as people jostled to get free ration being distributed by the state government. Police had to intervene to control the mob.

Here's the video of the clash shared by ANI:

#WATCH: Locals clash with Police personnel after they (locals) had blocked the road alleging improper distribution of ration material amid #CoronavirusLockdown in Baduria, North 24 Parganas. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ceuxq6mcEl — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

There have been other incidents of violence from shops in Purulia''s Balarampur where two groups clashed over free ration. The dealer was also thrashed by the mob for failing to provide the quantity of foodgrain promised by the state government. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the West Bengal government has announced free ration for over 7.5 crore population in the state till September.