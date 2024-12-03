Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior party leader Bikram Singh Majithia were subjected to religious punishments, 'tankhah' by the Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the supreme religious body of the Sikh community, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. On the morning of December 2, 2024, Sukhbir Singh Badal was seen sitting by the gate of the Golden Temple with a plaque around his neck and a spear in his hand as part of the punishment issued by the Akal Takht. This directive was pronounced in response to alleged mistakes made by the Shiromani Akali Dal and its government in Punjab between 2007 and 2017. Additionally, Bikram Singh Majithia, another prominent SAD leader, was seen washing utensils at the Golden Temple as part of his assigned religious duty. This punishment requires Majithia to serve as a ‘sewadar,’ performing menial tasks such as cleaning utensils and shoes at the temple, in atonement for the mistakes attributed to his party during its tenure in power. The punishments come after an extensive review by the Akal Takht of the SAD's actions during its time in office, and they are seen as a form of penance for the alleged wrongdoings. Both leaders have accepted the religious directives, and the move has sparked discussions on the intersection of politics and religion in Punjab. Akal Takht Sentences Sukhbir Singh Badal; Orders Former Punjab Deputy CM To Clean Utensils, Shoes in Golden Temple.

Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia Face Religious Punishments at Golden Temple

Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal sits by the gate at Golden Temple in Amritsar with a plaque around his neck and spear in his hand as one of the religious punishments pronounced for him by Sri Akal Takht Sahib yesterday. https://t.co/NNC4BR0sWt pic.twitter.com/9A1VhO3Bte — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

#WATCH | Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia washes utensils at Golden Temple in Amritsar following the religious punishment pronounced for him by Sri Akal Takht Sahib yesterday. The punishment includes a directive to perform as a 'sewadar' and clean… pic.twitter.com/oWqmMPDlki — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

