Mumbai, December 4: BJP's central observer for Maharashtra, Union Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers will be sworn in at the ceremony scheduled for December 5 at Mumbia's Azad Maidan. Names of other cabinet ministers will be finalised soon after discussions with partners in the Mahayuti alliance- the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), said the Union Minister.

All three part leaders are scheduled to call on Maharashtra Governor this afternoon. "There are no differences in Mahayuti, all are happy and everything is well," said Rupani during today State BJP's legislative party meeting held at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan here. Bharatiya Janata Party unanimously chose Devendra Fadnavis as Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party. After being elected, Fadnavis termed the Assembly polls as "historic", reiterated the "Ek Hain to Safe Hain" rhetoric of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during campaigning and added "Modi Hai to Mumkin hai". Devendra Fadnavis To Take Oath As Maharashtra CM on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, Know Timing and Other Details As Official Invite Surfaces (See Pic).

Addressing the meeting of the BJP legislative party, the chief minister-elect extended his gratitude towards all leaders and MLAs present in the meeting for unanimously choosing him as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party. He further expressed gratitude to caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NDA leader Ramdas Athawle.

"I thank everyone from the legislative party that you all chose me unanimously. And i thank our central observers Rupani ji and Nirmala ji also. As you all know that these were historic elections and these elections have proved that 'Ek Hain to Safe Hain' and 'Modi Hai to Mumkin hai'. We have restarted our series of victories with Haryana and now Maharashtra, has given such a thumping mandate that I completely bow down before the Maharashtra voters. I also thank CM Eknath Shinde ji and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with Athawle ji and our other allies. Our constitution has given us the electoral process which was written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar is completing 75 years of age now." Maharashtra CM Name Confirmed: Devendra Fadnavis To Take Oath as Chief Minister on December 5, PM Narendra Modi To Attend Swearing-In Ceremony.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

