New Delhi, January 3: Severe cold wave conditions are set to return to several regions in North India by the end of the the first week of January 2021, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said after cessation of wet spell, fresh northerly-northwesterly winds likely to set in over plains of northwest India. Thes change in the weather condition is set to cause cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at several places over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan from January 7, 2021 onwards.

In its weather forecast, the IMD said all these favorable meteorological features likely to persist till January 5, 2021 and continue to cause moderate to intense wet spell with thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated over northwest India till night of January 5 with peak activities on January 3 and 4 over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and on January 4 and 5 over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

The IMD said that an active Western Disturbance lies over Central Pakistan & neighbourhood with its induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood at lower levels. "A north-south zone of wind confluence also observed today from North Punjab to Northeast Arabian Sea, with strong interaction between south westerly in association with the above Western Disturbance and lower level moist southeasterlies", the IMD said.

