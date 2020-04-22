Woman Police Constable Posted at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s Official Residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai Tests Positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in Maharashtra (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, April 22: A woman police constable posted at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's official residence 'Varsha' has tested positive for COVID-19, reports said. The police cop tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, a senior official said. The 'Varsha' bungalow in south Mumbai is currently unoccupied as the Chief Minister lives in his family residence in suburban Bandra. According to a report by PTI, a senior IAS official said that a woman constable has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient has now been hospitalised and her contact-tracing is going on. India COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 19,984, Death Toll Mounts to 640.

Earlier this month, a vendor selling tea near 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray had tested positive for COVID-19. After reports surfaced, four people residing in the building of the tea-seller was placed under quarantine. Moreover, several security personnel deployed at Matoshree, who visited his tea stall have been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, a male constable at 'Sagar'- the official residence of Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had also tested positive. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 5,218 after 552 cases were reported on Tuesday, the state health department said.