Mumbai, December 26: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the globe and the Indian government issuing slew of guidelines to curb coronavirus outbreak, there's a possibility that work from home (WFH) might return. According to various media reports, work from home is likely to return as fears of COVID-19 outbreak and a possible lockdown grips the nation.

As per reports, various sectors including hospitality, transport, tourism and real estate among others are practicing caution as the COVID-19 fear grips the country. Reports suggest that various companies across sectors are likely to opt for 'Work From Home' as the new BF.7 variant of Omicron causes panic and fear among many. COVID-19 Scare in India: China-Returnee Among 12 Passengers Test Positive for Coronavirus at Bengaluru Airport.

Various media reports suggest that companies are preparing themselves to return back to work from home option as many fear that the fourth wave could hit the country amid surge in coronavirus case across the globe. The various reports about WFH returning also comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be vigilant and take precautions against COVID-19.

With a steep rise in coronavirus cases globally, several state governments have prepared themselves to tackle any situation if there is a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. Speaking to Livemint about a possible fourth wave, Anshuman Das, chief executive officer and co-founder of Careernet said, "Hospitality, automobile, commercial and office real estate, Travel, transportation and mobility will be on high alert." COVID-19 Scare in India: BF.7 Is Omicron With Mutations, Won’t Lead to Severe Disease, Say Experts.

The reports of work from home returning is also gaining momentum after the Central government made COVID-19 test mandatory for all travellers arriving in the country from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and other countries. Such is the COVID-19 outbreak scare that people across the country have started wearing face mask and even maintaining social distancing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2022 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).