World Health Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi Urges Countrymen to Practise Social Distancing Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Focus on Overall Fitness

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 7: On the occasion of World Health Day 2020 on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a special message for people of the nation urging them to practice social distancing and protect their lives as well as the lives of others. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister urged countrymen to be grateful towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said may this special day also inspire people of the nation to focus on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve the overall health. "Today on World Health Day, let us not only pray for each other’s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace", PM Modi tweeted.

Take a Look at the Tweets by PM Modi:

This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other’s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace. 🙏🏼 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

"May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health", he said in another tweet. The World Health Day on 7 April 2020 is the day to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives and remind world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy. World Health Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes & Images: Netizens Share Inspirational Posts amid Pandemic to Thank Doctors, Nurses & Health Workers.

The total tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stood at 4281 till Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. There were 3,851 active cases while 318 individuals had recovered and discharged from the hospital. So far, India has reported 111 deaths due to COVID-19.