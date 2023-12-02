The Supreme Court on Friday, December 2, expressed doubts on whether a woman can be booked for rape under Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and for gang rape under Section 376D of the IPC. The high court bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice Sanjay Karol made the observation while hearing the anticipatory bail plea of a 61-year-old widow. The senior citizen was allegedly booked under Section 376 (2)n (rape), Section 342 (wrongful confinement), Section 323 (hurt) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 34 (Act done in furtherance of a common intention) of the IPC. As per a report in Live Law, the woman was booked as a co-accused in a rape case filed against her younger son. CJI DY Chandrachud Says Need New Theories To Govern Free Speech in Era of Fake News on the Internet.

How Can a Woman Be Booked for Rape?

