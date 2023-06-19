New Delhi, June 18: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked the Central government for the "poor condition" of the railways. Kejriwal said that even after booking AC coach tickets, people do not get seats to sit or sleep on. Arvind Kejriwal Says PM Narendra Modi Wanted To Stop Good Work in Delhi Citing Arrests of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

"They have completely ruined the once-efficient railways. Even if you reserve a ticket in an AC coach today, you won't get a seat to sit or sleep on. The condition of both AC and sleeper coaches is worse than general compartments. The government is incapable of running them. They have no understanding of the situation. It's an illiterate government that is destroying every sector," tweeted Kejriwal. Delhi Budget 2023: Please Don't Stop Budget, CM Arvind Kejriwal Writes to PM Narendra Modi.

Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet on Indian Railways:

Kejriwal retweeted more than two dozen tweets in which users were complaining about different issues, such as overcrowding, unavailable seats, non-functioning AC, and TTE not responding to anyone's complaints. The majority of the tweets stated that AC coaches were made like general coaches. Prior to this, Kejriwal had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to restore the 50 per cent concession for senior citizens that was being provided by the Railways earlier.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2023 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).