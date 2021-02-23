Ahmedabad, February 23: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained massive lead in all 6 municipal corporations in Gujarat in the recently concluded local body polls. The polling for 576 seats in 144 wards across six civic bodies - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar was held on February 21. The counting of votes began on Tuesday morning and is still underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and lauded the efforts of all the BJP Karyakartas in Gujarat who reached out to people and elaborated on our Party’s vision for the state.

The Prime Minister thanked the people of Gujarat and stated that the local body results clearly show the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance. Gujarat Civic Polls 2021 Results Live News Updates: BJP Wins 69 Seats in Vadodara, Congress Bags 7.

"Thank you, Gujarat! Results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance. Grateful to the people of the state for trusting BJP yet again. Always an honour to serve Gujarat", the Prime Minister tweeted.

Check Tweets by PM Narendra Modi:

Thank you Gujarat! Results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance. Grateful to the people of the state for trusting BJP yet again. Always an honour to serve Gujarat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2021

Today’s win across Gujarat is very special. For a party that is serving in a state for over two decades to record such a phenomenal win is noteworthy. It is heartening to see widespread support from all sections of society, particularly the youth of Gujarat towards BJP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2021

