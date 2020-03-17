Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Supreme Court Issues Order to Kamal Nath Govt on BJP's Plea to Hold Floor Test Immediately in Assembly, Matter to be Heard Tomorrow

Supreme Court and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan. (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi/Bhopal, March 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government and others on BJP's plea to hold immediate floor test in state Legislative Assembly. The apex court passed the order after hearing the petition filed by former MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Soon after the Supreme Court issued the order, Chouhan said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The current government in MP will certainly fall. Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party has the required numbers to form government." The Supreme court also list the matter to be heard on March 18, as the Kamal Nath government didn't show up for the hearing. Apart from the latest development, the Supreme government issued to the MP Speaker and Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The notice would be served via email, WhatsApp and Dasti order through the state's standing council. Madhya Pradesh Floor Test Called Off After Governor Lalji Tandon Issues Fresh Directive.

Meanwhile, Governor Lalji Tandon issued a fresh directive on Monday stating that the floor test in unlikely in the state legislature. After the governor's directive, chief minister Kamal Nath rushed to meet him at Raj Bhavan, where he assured Tandon to have the numbers on his side. Nath also dared the opposition BJP to table a no-confidence motion if they wanted to test his government's strength in the house.

Last week, the governor had directed Nath to seek a floor test, four days after the Congress-led government was pushed to the brink following the resignation of 22 MLAs, who are believed to be loyalists of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has now joined the BJP.