Kolkata, July 5: Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Kalyan Banerjee on Saturday equated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a female snake. Likening her with a "Kala Nagini" (venomous snake), Kalyan Banerjee called Nirmala Sitharaman the worst Finance Minister. The TMC MP made the remarks while addressing a gathering in West Bengal's Bankura, adding that Sitharaman should step down.

"The way people die due to biting of Kala Nagini (venomous snake), same way, people are dying due to Nirmala Sitharaman. She has destroyed the economy. She should be ashamed and resign from her post. She is the worst Finance Minister," Banerjee said.

