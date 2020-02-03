Shaheen Bagh vs Shanti Bagh: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Plays Nationalism Card During Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Campaign

New Delhi, February 3: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that assembly elections in the national capital is between the people who want to turn the city into protest site and those who want to modify it into "Shanti Bagh". The Delhi BJP chief was referring to Shaheen Baugh where Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests are going on since December last. PM Narendra Modi Tears Attacks Opposition During Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Campaign, Says AAP & Congress 'Protecting Tukde-Tukde Gang for Politics'.

"On one side people speak the language of Pakistan and on the other side are those who give pride to India on the international stage. I want to say this in front of Modi Ji, on one side are people who want to make Delhi Shaheen Bagh and on the other side are those who want to make it Shanti Bagh," Tiwari said at the rally attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hate Speech, Shaheen Bagh, Pakistan And Guns: Delhi Elections 2020 More Polarised Than Any Other?.

Before Tiwari, PM Modi said, "Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, protests held over the past several days regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. Is this just a coincidence? No. This is an experiment. There is politics behind this."

The saffron party has made Anti-CAA and NRC protests as the major poll issue. The BJP has been attacking Arvind Kejriwal alleging that he sympathises with the demonstrators. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that Aam Aadmi Party chief is sponsoring the protests.