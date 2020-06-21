New Delhi, June 21: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drew flak from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his "Surender Modi" jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By using the term 'Surender', Modi has been referred to as the leader of not only humans, but also the Gods, said BJP chief JP Nadda during a virtual rally on Sunday.

Gandhi, earlier in the day, jabbed the Prime Minister on Twitter for his comments at the all-party meeting on Friday where he claimed that no territory of India was intruded into by China following the Galwan Valley clash.

Apparently accusing Modi of "surrendering" to the aggressive posturing by China, Gandhi on Twitter mocked him as 'Surender Modi'. He shared a Japan Times article which charged India of enacting an "appeasement policy" towards China.

Taking cognisance of his remark, Nadda said that Gandhi has scored a self-goal by calling Modi as Surender - which according to him means a leader of Gods.

"Even God is not with you (Congress) now. You say - 'Narendra Modi is Surender Modi' that means you are saying that Modi ji is not only the leader of humans but also of Gods. You should understand the language of God," Nadda said at the 'UP Jan Samvad' virtual rally.

Watch Video of JP Nadda's Remarks

#WATCH Even God is not with you (Congress) now. You say - 'Narendra Modi is Surender Modi' that means you are saying that Modi ji is not only the leader of humans but also of Gods. You should understand the language of God: BJP President JP Nadda at 'UP Jan Samvad' virtual rally pic.twitter.com/3Q2M4S8euV — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

See Tweet of Rahul Gandhi That Triggered The Row

Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modihttps://t.co/PbQ44skm0Z — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 21, 2020

The Congress vehemently targeted Modi after he told the representatives of all major political parties at a virtual meeting on Friday that neither has the Indian territory been intruded in Ladakh, nor any military post captured.

"If no one intruded into our territory, how did our 20 soldiers die? How were 85 jawans seriously injured and how were 10 officers and jawans captured by the Chinese?" asked senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

