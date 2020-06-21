New Delhi, June 20: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his soft approach towards China and called him 'Surrender Modi'. The Congress leader even quoted an article published in Japan Times where the headline states 'India's appeasement policy toward China Unravels'.

Taking a swipe at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi." The Congress leader had spoken on the same lines on Saturday as he alleged that PM Modi had surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. He even asked that if the land was Chinese why were our soldiers killed and sought to know where where they killed? Won't Allow Any Unilateral Change of LAC, Clarifies Government on PM Narendra Modi's Remark on Galwan Face-Off at All-Party Meeting.

Here's what Rahul Gandhi said:

Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modihttps://t.co/PbQ44skm0Z — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 21, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, Union government released a statement all-party meeting over the India-China face-off, clarifying that it will not allow any unilateral change of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Also, it also made it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that "no Indian post or territory has been occupied by anyone" was in the context of the face-off between Indian and Chinese forces that took place at the Galwan Valley on June 15.

