Kota, Jul 24: A 28-year-old woman allegedly killed her newborn by abandoning him in a water-filled drain in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday.

Accused Rekhabai, resident of Mogyabeha village, is partially intellectually challenged, they said.

She delivered the baby boy on Wednesday and was discharged from the government hospital in Manhorethana town on Friday evening.

Late at night, when her in-laws were asleep, Rekhabai allegedly took her baby out and abandoned him in the ditch, police said. Her husband Kalulal Lodha was out of the village to appear for REET exam on the day of the incident, they said.

The in-laws learnt about the baby's missing only the next morning after which they filed a complaint at the Kamkheda police station.

During questioning, Rekhabai revealed to the police that she had abandoned her baby and also showed them the drain from which they recovered the body.

Based on her father-in-law's complaint, Rekhabai has been booked under section 317 of the Indian Penal Code. However, she is yet to be arrested, Station House Officer Surendra Singh said.

Rekhabai and Lodha are married for around eight years and have a seven-year-old son, the SHO said.