The Chloé Summer 2025 show has unleashed a wave of vibrant inspiration, spotlighting the fabulous resurgence of flowy trends and the playful charm of tassels! Whether you're ready to channel the roaring twenties in the stunning Gatsby Maxi Dress or looking to accessorise with a stylish scarf belt adorned with delightful tassels, this season is all about embracing fringes and pom-poms—from Isabel Marant to Mango, these fringes are must-haves for your wardrobe.

As Fashion enthusiasts, we dive deep into the history of fringe, tracing its journey from the 16th century to today's trendsetting tassel techniques. There's no denying that a chic tassel bag or a fringed clutch can effortlessly elevate your casual outfit into a realm of modern bohemia. Instead of the mid-noughties boho vibes that once ruled the scene, we're now witnessing a revival of '70s influences, showcasing sleek heritage coats and contemporary tailoring that create a polished, uptown aura. Picture a fringe or tassel bag slung stylishly across your body, adding a touch of luxurious nonchalance to your look.

Tassels and fringes have long captured the hearts of fashion lovers. Think bags with bold, chunky fringing at Givenchy and Isabel Marant, radiating Americana vibes, or the soft, refined fringe details from Fendi and Cult Gaia that infuse your after-dark ensemble with Studio 54 glamour. Embrace the excitement—this season is all about making a statement with playful, luxurious touches!

History of Fringes And Tassels

These timeless embellishments have elegantly adorned garments for centuries. Fringed details first emerged around 3000 B.C. in Mesopotamia—present-day Iraq—while the tassel, deriving from the Latin ‘tassau ’meaning ‘to clasp’, showcases both beauty and function. In ancient Egypt, intricate tassels were found in the tombs of Pharaohs, symbolizing a rich cultural heritage. Native Americans were innovators in the use of fringe, creating garments from leather or suede that not only offered practicality but also embodied a striking aesthetic. By leaving seams raw and cleverly turning excess material into fringe, they turned necessity into art.

The 16th Century marked the rise of the Guide of the Passementiers in France, dedicating years to mastering the craft of intricate trimmings from luxurious materials like gold and silk. Loved by King Louis XIV, tassels adorned royal costumes and military attire, influencing fashion trends across Europe and continuing to signify authority even in modern military uniforms.

The 1920s brought a revival of fringing, as the spirited flapper dresses broke free from the confines of the past, celebrating movement and freedom. Elvis Presley’s daring fringed jumpsuits inspired a bold rebellion in the 1950s, further reflected in the raw style of Hell's Angels who embraced heavy-duty fringing on their leather jackets.

Tassels continued to evoke elegance throughout the 20th century and into the 21st, adorning evening accessories with a touch of sophistication. Today, they seamlessly blend into traditional fashion—gracing everything from evening slippers to military dress—while contemporary designers revitalizing tassels in modern bags. With Saint Laurent’s iconic gold chain tassels and Hillier Bartley’s oversized designs, traditional glamour now enhances crossbody bags, fueling creativity in personal style. Whether you choose to pair mock-croc cowboy boots with Western fringing or infuse modern tailoring with a hint of classic elegance, the spirit of fringing and tassels invites you to express your uniqueness and inspiration.

