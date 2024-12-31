Our favorite 2025 sneaker trends are finally here to rescue you from your footwear rut. Since you’re already revamping your wardrobe with the cutest fashion trends for the year ahead, you might as well refresh your shoe collection, too—and this autumn, the most of-the-moment options are worth your time. The overall vibe, as we’ve deduced from scouring the spring-summer runways and spending countless hours walking around holiday spots or flaunting the Best streetwear, is athletic, with slim, retro styles—especially Adidas Sambas and Puma Palermos—reigning supreme among tomorrow’s shoe trends. While neutrals (such as tan and black) will always have a time and place, stunners (e.g., leopard printand in-your-face red) are gaining steam as street style leans further into quirky individuality. New Year 2025 Fashion Resolution: ‘Less Is More.’

Ready to bring your sneakers up to speed? These are the biggest and best 2025 sneaker trends we'll be wearing this year, including high-performance gems and plenty of picks that only look expensive. And don't worry about investing—these pairs might be trendy, but they all have staying power.

Glamour’s 2025 Sneaker Trends Wish List

The A-List-Approved Pumas: Puma Speedcat OG.

The Trendy Yellow Pair: Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66.

The Fold-Over Adidas: Adidas Samba LT.

The Minimalist Beauties: Zara Athletic Suede Sneakers.

The Leopard-Print Trainers:Alohas Tb.490 Rife.

The Cushy Runners: On Cloudtilt.

The Budget-Friendly Pair: Dream Pairs Nia.

The Cool Hiking Shoes: Merrell Bravada 2 Breeze.

Select Your Preferred Style for Coolest Kicks

1. Extra-Slim Soles

The street-style set has spoken: We're in for another season of slim, retro sneakers, this time with the thinnest soles possible. Ushered in earlier this year by Dries Van Noten's streamlined sneakers (pictured above on the right, and linked below), the silhouette and similar styles are now available at nearly every brand. Plus, with Miu Miu and Stella McCartney showing ultra-skinny styles for spring-summer 2025, they're only going to get more popular; we suggest picking up a pair ASAP.

2. Leopard Print

Leopard print is absolutely everywhere right now, from jeans to bags, so of course the wild pattern has also come for our sneakers. These shoes are just about the easiest way to hop on the trend; they’re not too bold for people who normally shy away from patterns and will instantly elevate any humdrum outfit into something inspired. Each of these pairs offers its own spin on the print.

3. Court-Ready Kicks

Everyone needs a good pair of court sneakers in their closet, especially now that gum soles are absolutely everywhere. Adidas Sambas will be just as hot in 2025 as they were this year, and other heritage silhouettes from Puma and Nike are also enjoying a major moment. Meanwhile, Loewe and Tory Burch have released popular styles featuring track-inspired, foam midsoles and grippy outsoles—it’s total agreement across the fashion industry. No matter which pair you choose, style it with crew socks for the full throwback effect.

4. Rich Red

It’s not that stark white sneakers are completely out of the picture this season, but our editors have noticed a big uptick in bold red sneakers. Emily Ratajkowski’s red Puma Speedcats (a style that’s also popular in the Condé Nast offices) were an early bellwether this past spring; insiders wore them in droves during the last fashion month, and we’re only expecting to see more in 2025. Pick up the slim-soled Speedcats below, then check out our other favorite crimson kicks while you’re at it.

5. Cushy Runners

Scandinavian style is a lesson in wrong-shoe theory, and it’s all the rage for 2025. Nordic girls love pairing their chunkiest, most technical workout shoes with unexpected pieces like wide-leg jeans and voluminous skirts—and somehow, it always works. It’s no coincidence that this styling is popping off right now, given that cushy sneaker brands like Hoka, On, and Merrell are hotter than ever. Next time you have no idea what to wear and want to prioritize comfort, reach for these on-trend kicks, a pair of colorful socks, and a cute dress; you’ll look like a Copenhagen native.

