5 February 2025 Horoscope: Day 36 of the year falls on February 5 in a common year and February 6 in a leap year. It marks the approach of mid-winter in the Northern Hemisphere and late summer in the Southern Hemisphere. February 5 promises to bring significant advancements in one's life. The Aquarius season (January 20 - February 18) continues, and those born on February 5 belong to the Aquarius zodiac sign or Kumbh rashi in Hindi. There are 12 astrological signs (also called zodiac signs or sun signs): Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. What is February 5, 2025, like for all these astrological signs? Let's look at the daily horoscope of 12 sun signs, along with their lucky number and colour predictions. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

With Venus entering your sign, your charm is heightened, and communication flows smoothly. Embrace this energy to share your ideas and connect with others. Remember, small changes can lead to significant rewards.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 11

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Today, your steadfast nature shines brightly. Reflect on the feelings that uplift your spirit and consider taking bold risks, even if they feel outside your comfort zone.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 13

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Assert yourself, and don't let others push you around. Your adaptability is your strength; use it to navigate any challenges that come your way.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Acknowledge your own emotional needs and seek support when necessary. Clearing up relationship confusion will lead to a more confident pursuit of your passions.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 22

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

New opportunities are on the horizon. Re-evaluate your desires and apply past love lessons to current situations. Working cooperatively, despite frustrations, will yield positive outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 15

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Avoid obsessing over minor details today. Focus on meeting deadlines and be honest about any delays. Transformative love experiences are possible; celebrate mutual changes and embrace surprises from friends.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 31

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Balance self-doubt with action. You can skip stages in goal achievements and seek commitment in love under Jupiter's guidance.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 18

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Focus on real-world actions rather than what-ifs. Personal development may resume, supported by the moon's intuition to assist others.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 33

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Adventure and learning beckon as the stars align to fuel your passion for exploration. Jupiter's favourable aspect inspires optimism and growth, which is perfect for planning journeys or studying new subjects.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Number: 19

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Allow space for creativity and directly address your needs. Immersing yourself in creative roles will lead to meaningful connections.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Number: 27

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Recognise the value of your supportive role in day-to-day life. Balance loyalty to others with self-truth, guided by Jupiter in living choices focused on people.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 41

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Pisces may experience heightened emotional stability, enhancing creativity and artistic pursuits. However, be cautious, as a cosmic clash could blur instincts, making it wise to avoid impulsive decisions.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 23

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

