'Everything Begins With a Small Idea': How Sagar Gulati Became a Growth Hacker & a Digital Marketer

Sagar Gulati

Being a social media influencer is the real work of art and not many people around the world have this art to become successful at it. Social media being the hub for everything these days whether you talk about business, people or exchanging information. Many people have turned social media into a hobby and a profession these days. During this situation like COVID-19, people are putting a great use of the internet to increase their business presence and get customized software’s and platforms to help them run their business more smoothly.

The young growth hacker and digital entrepreneur, Sagar Gulati was born on 31st May 1994 in Ambala Cantt. He started to get fascinated by the internet at the young age of twelve while playing games online and talking to people in the chat rooms. He started coding at the age of sixteen by which he used to build websites, blogs and web applications. “Google Adsense was the thing that bought me in the technology industry for some reason,” Sagar explained. Sagar Gulati has done his schooling from Riverside D.A.V Public School, Ambala Cantt and his graduation from S.D College, Ambala Cantt itself. He is the founder of one of the fastest-growing technology and marketing company Witty Idiots. Gulati firmly believes that “An idea is never too small; you just have to look at it from a different perspective and do it with the right team”. “My dad never forced me into his business, he just believed in me and let me do what I loved. Same goes for my mother and sister, they supported me at every point in my life with my decisions.” Gulati added. After working a long-time in the corporate environment with plenty of small contracted jobs, Sagar is now fully dedicated to his start-up and rapidly growing in his respective field. He is soon coming up with his new brands like Sturdy Lifestyle, Vuja De Vibes and more.

People spend countless years building a strong network on social media channels, growing and become strong with high-yield presence but a hard-working and talented young man from India found this achievement in a very short time. With his clear-cut future vision, in-depth knowledge and genius mind about creating creative dynamic brands and digital products, he is a rising name in the field of social media and technology.

Since every start-up needs funding, Gulati bootstrapped his start-up with his bright ideas by creating indie web applications and brands. He created tools that would each and automate the work-flow of social media and businesses for people. Every business today needs a strong backbone in this digital era where they want to reach a large audience and they always need a platform to help them manage it. This is where entrepreneurs like him come in.

Sagar Gulati is very confident about his future along with his team and with his future vision of making his company product-based and focused on digital brands, we’ll see him making to the top list of Forbes India in no time.