Aahana Kumra! This feisty Lucknow girl is on a roll! We say so because right from ticking off one brilliant performance after another, Aahna is building up an enviable repertoire of brilliant roles. The recently released crime thriller Khuda Haafiz stands testimony to the fact. She essays the role of Tamena Hamid. The promotions for the same saw Aahana take on a chic stance with a handcrafted black dress featuring floral embroidery. Aahana rose to fame with the 2016 black comedy, Lipstick Under My Burkha. Over the years now, she has garnered quite a few attributes of feisty, fearless and feminine. On the fashion front, Aahana has channelled the same unconventional spunk with a niche style that taps on the humble, modest and growing home labels with ethnics, neo-ethnic and chic western gowns featuring predominantly.

Khuda Haafiz, set during the financial crisis of 2007–2008 is inspired by true events and follows Sameer Chaudhary, played by Vidyut Jammwal who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis from flesh traders. The film released on 14th August on Disney + Hotstar. Filing yet another neo-ethnic style to her arsenal, here's a closer look at Aahana. Aahana Kumra Goes Thrifty Chic in a Floral Co-Ord Set That’s Just for Rs. 2,999!

Aahana Kumra - Bewitching in Black

Aahana wore the 'Seduction' dress - a cotton chanderi silk dress from The Woven Threads x Oracra collaboration worth Rs. 18,642. The ebony black dress with yellow beading features handcrafted floral embroidery in the front and Meenakari zari embroidery on neckline. Aahana teamed this dress with juttis from Fizzy Goblet and earrings by Kohar. Open naturally wavy hair and a subtle glam completed her look. She was styled by Juhi Ali. Aahana Kumra Birthday Special: Her Modestly Rooted and Always Chic Tryst With Homegrown Labels Is a Class Apart!

Aahana Kumra in The Woven Threads for Khuda Haafiz Promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aahana was seen in the Netflix web series, Betaal as DC 'Ahlu' Ahluwalia, an Indian zombie horror series based in a remote village that serves as the battleground between East India Company Army officer Lt. Col John Lynedoch, his battalion of zombie redcoats from the Indian Rebellion of 1857, and the fictional CIPD force. She will be seen in Shamshera, an upcoming action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).