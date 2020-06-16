Aahana Kumra Is Unfazed by Stardom and Sizzling in This Self-Shot Cover for Candy Magazine This Month!

This Lucknow girl is on a roll! Right from ticking off one brilliant performance after another, Aahana who rose to fame with the 2016 black comedy, Lipstick Under My Burkha is unconventional and realistic. With attributes like feisty, fearless and feminine as worthy accompaniments, the actress keeps our social media feeds abuzz with her travel, food, fashion and work shenanigans. On the fashion front, Aahana has carved out a niche style that taps on the humble, modest and growing home labels with ethnics, neo-ethnic and chic western gowns featuring predominantly. Turning cover girl for the Candy magazine this month, Aahana took to the new normal of self-shooting a mini-series from home. Using the props from home and getting candid on how stardom doesn't bother her, Aahana's vibe is infectious.

The photoshoot was lensed by Aahana with creative direction by Farrah Kader. Here's a closer look at the cover. Aahana Kumra Goes Thrifty Chic in a Floral Co-Ord Set That’s Just for Rs. 2,999!

Aahana Kumra - Cover Girl

Aahana wears a contemporary Ajrakh printed tailored co-ord set featuring a bralette and shorts from the home label, Raegun by Kamran Patel. Subtle glam of defined eyebrows, nude lips and delicately lined eyes with sleek bed hair completed her look. Fashion Face-Off: Saiyami Kher or Ahana Kumra in Global Desi Jumpsuit? Who Wore the Sage Green Style Better?

On the professional front, Aahana was last seen in the Netflix web series, Betaal as DC 'Ahlu' Ahluwalia, an Indian zombie horror series based in a remote village that serves as the battleground between East India Company Army officer Lt. Col John Lynedoch, his battalion of zombie redcoats from the Indian Rebellion of 1857, and the fictional CIPD force. She will be seen in Shamshera, an upcoming action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

