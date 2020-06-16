Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Aahana Kumra Is Unfazed by Stardom and Sizzling in This Self-Shot Cover for Candy Magazine This Month!

Fashion Nirupama Chaudhary| Jun 16, 2020 09:01 AM IST
A+
A-
Aahana Kumra Is Unfazed by Stardom and Sizzling in This Self-Shot Cover for Candy Magazine This Month!
Aahana Kumra for Candy Magazine Cover (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This Lucknow girl is on a roll! Right from ticking off one brilliant performance after another, Aahana who rose to fame with the 2016 black comedy, Lipstick Under My Burkha is unconventional and realistic. With attributes like feisty, fearless and feminine as worthy accompaniments, the actress keeps our social media feeds abuzz with her travel, food, fashion and work shenanigans. On the fashion front, Aahana has carved out a niche style that taps on the humble, modest and growing home labels with ethnics, neo-ethnic and chic western gowns featuring predominantly. Turning cover girl for the Candy magazine this month, Aahana took to the new normal of self-shooting a mini-series from home. Using the props from home and getting candid on how stardom doesn't bother her, Aahana's vibe is infectious.

The photoshoot was lensed by Aahana with creative direction by Farrah Kader. Here's a closer look at the cover. Aahana Kumra Goes Thrifty Chic in a Floral Co-Ord Set That’s Just for Rs. 2,999!

Aahana Kumra - Cover Girl

Aahana wears a contemporary Ajrakh printed tailored co-ord set featuring a bralette and shorts from the home label, Raegun by Kamran Patel. Subtle glam of defined eyebrows, nude lips and delicately lined eyes with sleek bed hair completed her look. Fashion Face-Off: Saiyami Kher or Ahana Kumra in Global Desi Jumpsuit? Who Wore the Sage Green Style Better?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aahana S Kumra (@aahanakumra) on

On the professional front, Aahana was last seen in the Netflix web series, Betaal as DC 'Ahlu' Ahluwalia, an Indian zombie horror series based in a remote village that serves as the battleground between East India Company Army officer Lt. Col John Lynedoch, his battalion of zombie redcoats from the Indian Rebellion of 1857, and the fictional CIPD force. She will be seen in Shamshera, an upcoming action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Aahana Kumra Aahana Kumra Fashion Aahana Kumra Style Beetal Candy Magazine Shamshera
You might also like
Aahana Kumra Goes Thrifty Chic in a Floral Co-Ord Set That’s Just for Rs. 2,999!
Fashion

Aahana Kumra Goes Thrifty Chic in a Floral Co-Ord Set That’s Just for Rs. 2,999!
Ranbir Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt To Resume The Shoot Of Shamshera Soon?
Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt To Resume The Shoot Of Shamshera Soon?
Betaal All Episodes in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Shah Rukh Khan-Produced Web Series for Netflix Faces Piracy Threat?
TV

Betaal All Episodes in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Shah Rukh Khan-Produced Web Series for Netflix Faces Piracy Threat?
Betaal Actor Viineet Kumar: 'Generally, A Military Character Is Made Larger Than Life And Glamourised So Much'
Entertainment

Betaal Actor Viineet Kumar: 'Generally, A Military Character Is Made Larger Than Life And Glamourised So Much'
Betaal: 7 Creepiest Moments in Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix Horror Mini-Series That You Won’t Easily Forget (SPOILER)
TV

Betaal: 7 Creepiest Moments in Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix Horror Mini-Series That You Won’t Easily Forget (SPOILER)
Betaal: 10 Questions That Are Still Troubling Our Minds After Watching Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix Horror Series (SPOILERS)
TV

Betaal: 10 Questions That Are Still Troubling Our Minds After Watching Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix Horror Series (SPOILERS)
Betaal Review: Viineet Kumar Fights The Walking Dead in Shah Rukh Khan’s Nerve-Racking but Thrilling Netflix Zombie Series
TV

Betaal Review: Viineet Kumar Fights The Walking Dead in Shah Rukh Khan’s Nerve-Racking but Thrilling Netflix Zombie Series
Betaal: Shah Rukh Khan's New Venture for Netflix Receives Mixed Reactions from Twitterati, Some Hail its Storyline, Others Beg to Differ
TV

Betaal: Shah Rukh Khan's New Venture for Netflix Receives Mixed Reactions from Twitterati, Some Hail its Storyline, Others Beg to Differ
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement