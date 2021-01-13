She is our perennial #GirlCrush! While her elegance, royal genes, lesser-known singing prowess and an ethereal charm, both off-screen and on-screen to boot, Aditi Rao Hydari adds on her one-of-a-kind style to the burgeoning list. She has mastered the knack of grasping, imbibing and slaying the trickiest of vibes with her go-to fashion stylist of many years, Sanam Ratansi. Up and about slaying the scene as usual with her style, Aditi threw us a perfect contemporary style to be wooed. She paired an Aztec printed crop top with a pair of slouchy cropped denim. Minimal glam accompanied. Blending sass and slouch is a subtle street style art that many do attempt but rarely ace. Aditi with her apparent simplicity just showed us the simplest way to do so!

Aditi goes on to play muse to some of the most sought-after homegrown labels and designers rendering her to be a ubiquitous choice at eminent fashion weeks. A certified style chameleon that she is, her style play features other styles apart from those ethnic ensembles, like the high street style, luxe red carpet ensembles, casual chic outfits and crisp formal wear pulling them all with an effortless charm and equal aplomb rarely locking horns with the fashion critics. Here's a closer look at her slouchy chic number. Aditi Rao Hydari Having a Printed Affair Dressed in a Ritu Kumar Kaftan Is All Kinds of Chic!

Aditi Rao Hydari - Slouchy Chic

An Aztec printed cropped top from Verb by Pallavi Singhee was paired with slouchy cropped denim from Mango. Accessories by Lune, subtle makeup and sleek hair completed her look. Thrifty Style: Aditi Rao Hydari Makes a Stunning Case for an Embellished Denim Shirt and We Are Smitten!

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aditi will be seen as Mobi Mehta in the mystery thriller, The Girl On The Train alongside Parineeti Chopra. She will be seen in the Tamil films, Psycho and Thughlak Darbar, the Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujathayum and was last seen in the Telugu film, V.

