Amruta Subhash Birthday Special: Effortless Chic, Ethereal Charm and Understated Elegance All at Once, One Look at a Time!

She came, she saw, she dazzled us with her earnest performances as Kusum Devi Yadav in Sacred Games 2 and as Razia Sheikh in Gully Boy. Amruta Subhash, popular in Marathi and Hindi films, television, and theatre id a delightful woman to reckon with. A graduate from the National School of Drama, Amruta clinched the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the Marathi film Astu back in 2015 and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for the Hindi film Gully Boy recently. As she turns a year older, 41 to be precise, Amruta inherited a rich lineage of the craft from her mother and veteran actress Jyoti Subhash. She is blissfully married to actor-director Sandesh Kulkarni. A lucid on-screen exuberance is aptly complimented by an off-screen spontaneity, affability and a conscious style. She flits easily from a simple handloom weave to playful Zara separates to a sublime pink blazer dress on the red carpet. Her constant companions in all of these styles are a beautiful smile, an easy charm and a whiff of confidence allowing her to be elegant and effortless.

Ahead, we rounded up some of her recent fashion moments expressing her versatility to the T.

For the Filmfare Awards 2020, Amruta opted for a subtle pink blazer dress with beige strappy sandals. A clutch by Rusaru, signature layered waves, subtle glam completed her red carpet look.

For a fun photoshoot with Netflix, Amruta teamed separates of a printed shirt and a pleated metallic skirt from Zara. Heels from Stella, earrings from One Nought One One, nude glam and messy layered waves completed her look.

The opening of MAMI festival saw Amruta drape her simple gold printed kurta-chudidaar with a yellow-green dupatta that was gifted to her by late actor Smita Patil's sister Anita from the actress' personal closet. Emulating the late actor's style with a bold red bindi and jhumkas, pulled back hair and subtle glam completed her look.

The IReel Awards saw Amruta stun in a Rudraksh Dwivedi pink tulle gown with dainty accessories, subtle glam and wavy hair.

A black and red handloom weave was teamed with a sleeveless blouse, a delicate necklace, half updo and subtle glam.

The Sacred Games 2 premiere saw Amruta stun in a never seen before avatar of a striped sharara set by Nitya Bajaj, jewellery by H&M, textured curls and bold red lips.

For the Smita Patil Awards 2017, Amruta stunned in a saree by Rar studio, jewellery by Sangeeta Boochra, gajra adorned hair and subtle glam completed her look.

Retaining a style that's rooted all whilst being contemporary and chic, Amruta's style is easy and relevant. Here's wishing the brilliant actress a fabulous birthday and more of such fashion fabulosity for the future.