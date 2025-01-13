The buzz surrounding the Gully Boy sequel has just hit another high, and things are looking incredibly intriguing. The groundbreaking film that helped revolutionise India's hip-hop scene is now gearing up for a follow-up that promises to take it to fresh heights. From the songs to the ground reality of an uprising star. Zoya Akhta's Gully Boy is an iconic film that stands tall to date. The latest scoop from Filmfare hints Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday can star in the sequel of the 2019 blockbuster film Gully Boy. Vicky Kaushal’s Moustache and Black Suit Combo Is a Tribute to Bollywood’s Golden Era (See Pics).

What’s More Exciting About Gully Boy 2?

While it’s still unclear whether Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi will make a return for the sequel, there’s a chance the audience could see the duo reprise their roles in Gully Boy 3—possibly alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday—if this next chapter proves to be a success. In a surprising twist, the visionary director of Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Arjun Varain Singh, is set to take the reins for this much-anticipated sequel. A source with knowledge of the development shared with the website, "Arjun Varain Singh, who directed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, for Excel and Tiger Baby, is slated to direct the Gully Boy sequel. He's confident that Ananya, who was his heroine in Kho Gaye, will be the perfect girl to lead the project. Vicky has been attached with the sequel for a long time now. Let's see if all these three artists can come together to recreate the magic of Gully Boy.” Ananya Panday Rocks Casuals; Janhvi Kapoor and Her Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya Nail Ethnic Wear at Friend's Wedding in Delhi (See Pics).

Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday In Gully Boy 2?

“The success of Gully Boy 2 could lead to a third instalment, where a likely reunion might be on the cards. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. That's a possibility that's way too uncertain right now," as per Filmfare.

About Gully Boy

Gully Boy wasn't just about Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt—its powerhouse cast also included Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, and Vijay Raaz. Siddhant made his acting debut in this film, which drew inspiration from the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy.

Gully Boy Trailer

