Ananya Panday is busy strutting in style in her one too many appearances. The Khaali Peeli actress recently stepped out being a modern-day cheerleader. Well, not exactly one but in an outfit that resembled it. Styled by the brilliant stylist, Lakshmi Lehr, Ananya was able to drop some major style bombs that we bet will have a long-lasting effect on our minds. Once a stunner, always a stunner they say and Pandayji ki beti is determined to make it her style mantra. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Malaika Arora, Whose Arpita Mehta Outfit Will You Pick?

Anaya paired her blue crop top with a matching blue and white striped mini skirt. The chic outfit from the Raisa Vanessa label has the ability to strike a chord with every millennial out there. It's fun, chic, trendy and looks lively at the same time. Ananya paired her outfit with a messy ponytail, matt brown eyelids, highlighted cheeks and soft pink lips. With no accessory and just a pair of golden hoops, she kept her styling simple and classy.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While she could have given it a more sporty twist by picking sneakers with her outfit, she decided to be more girly and settled for white strappy heels instead. A good attempt that looked radiant on Ananya's charming and bubbly persona. Ananya Panday's Floral Co-Ord Set By July Issue Screams Millennial Fashion (View Pics).

Post her all chic, all fun shenanigans, Ananya was also spotted accompanying her mum on a dinner date with the ladies of The Fabulous Lives of the Bollywood wives. She wore an orange co-ord set for the occasion and looked ravishing as always. The girl's certainly making headlines for all the right reasons and we hope to see her slay in the coming days. Until then, let's keep cheering for this Liger actress, should we?

