Disha Patani, the name is now synonymous with hotness. The Radhe actress who earlier broke the internet with her collaboration with Calvin Klein and later made the Maldives the next top destination in everyone's minds has now posed as the cover girl for Harper's Bazaar new edition. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a picture from her newest photoshoot and we're already digging her look. She has attempted to ditch her hot-girl-out-of-your-league image to pose as a coy and shy girl-next-door. Disha Patani Flaunts Her Love for Calvin Klein Once Again and All We Want to Say Is 'Oh No, Not Again!'

Posing in cutesy printed and monochrome dresses, Disha will instantly make you fall in love with her new set of pictures. With that charming smile of hers, she draws a special place in your heart and you can't help but keep admiring that innocence of hers. With no exotic locales or no sultry wardrobe to pose in, Patani sticks to basics and yet, makes you root for her like never before. Whoever said photoshoots need to be glamorous, should certainly take some cues from Disha and Harper's Bazaar's new collaboration. Disha Patani Is a Sight to Behold As She Glams Up In a Summery Floral Dress (View Pics).

Disha Patani for Harper's Bazaar India

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Interestingly, Disha never wanted to be an actress. While speaking with the magazine about her career path, the actress recalled how she ended up in Mumbai and never looked back again. “I wanted to be an Air Force pilot and was pursuing engineering. During college in Lucknow, one of my friends told me about a modelling contest that took all the winners to Mumbai. And who didn’t want to travel to Mumbai? I applied and ended up winning [in 2013]… From there, I was spotted by an agency, but since I couldn’t fulfil my college’s minimum attendance requirement while modelling, I decided to continue walking the ramp... It allowed me to be independent, earn for myself, and not rely on my family.”

Well, that was definitely some story! Here's looking forward to reading more such interesting incidents and instances from her new chat.

