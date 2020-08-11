While coronavirus may be keeping us locked up at our homes, there are several celebrities who are enjoying this time to go around and are also taking vacations. Recently, actress Emilia Clarke was seen enjoying an Italy vacation and we have to say the actress seemed to be having a lot of fun. The Game Of Thrones star has been vacationing at Amalfi Coast with her friends and was seen in a full-on vacation mode as she was clicked enjoying a boat trip with her friends. The actress was seen following safety precautions whilst on her vacay as she was spotted wearing a black mask along with her leisure attire for the holiday. Game of Thrones Actresses Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie Get Robbed by Monkeys on Their Indian Vacation.

We have to say, we are absolutely in love with Emilia's vacation look which consisted of denim shorts and a crop top along with a raffia bag by Loewe. The actress looked stunning as she kept her look extremely casual as she enjoyed her time by the sea. What truly caught our eye in her amazing holiday look was her brown leather belt and flat tan sandals that made for an absolutely perfect summer look. Pictures from Clarke's vacay have now hit social media and fans certainly can't get enough of it. Check out her pictures here. Wait, What? Game of Thrones Actress Emilia Clarke Was Signed for Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man 3.

Emilia Clarke in Comfy Denim Shorts on Her Italy Vacay

Emilia Clarke Sporting a Black Mask While on Vacay

Emilia Clarke in a Striped Bikini At Italy Vacay

emilia sweetie let us breathe#EmiliaClarke pic.twitter.com/eaMoxAeguU — ceo of khaleesi (@thcrgaryen) August 8, 2020

We bet these pictures of the Game Of Thrones actress enjoying a vacation will make you crave for one too. We bet you can certainly take some fashion inspiration from Clarke for your next holiday.

