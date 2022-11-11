Maanvi Sharma is a young model, social media personality, and entrepreneur from India aka India kardashian has won the title of beautiful body queen on queen of the world India, an international pageant.

She's a role model for many and also promotes body positivity and encourages women to believe in themselves, Maanvi sharma embodies the importance of self love and acceptance in order to conquer everything in life.

Maanvi also worked as a body double for actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parineeti Chopra and others. She also has a business-savvy mind because she owns and operates MSculpts. MSculpts is India's first waist training brand company.

For many young boys and girls who think the modeling industry isn't for them, Maanvi Sharma serves as an inspiration. She has proven that talent, confidence, and desire are the most important factors. Her journey as a plus-size model wasn't easy. She struggled, faced rejection, and was even bullied for her weight. But instead of losing hope, Maanvi kept going on. She wanted to show the world that no amount of negativity could take away her beloved dreams.

She shares about her journey, "My career journey has not been so easy. I had to overcome numerous difficulties because I am a thick woman. Bullying was directed at me, and the fraternity mistreated me. They frequently refused to let me shoot because they said I was on the heavier side."

The tough journey has helped Maanvi Sharma become a sensitive and empathetic person. She helps women, particularly those going through trauma and postpartum depression. She aids them in regaining their self-assurance."

When asked what keeps her motivated, entrepreneur-model Maanvi Sharma says, "My work and seeing the result of my hard work always pumps me up. I am aware that my journey has not been easy and I don't take my life and opportunities for granted. On social media, people appreciate my work, my looks and dresses. It helps me to keep doing better and help others to follow their dreams too."