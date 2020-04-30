Kareena Kapoor Khan As the Faraz Manan Bridal Muse Is Gleaming, Gorgeous and Glorious!

Kareena Kapoor Khan for Faraz Manan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan! There is a plausible reason why she is such a hoot! She is sensual but sensational, striking but stunning and resplendent but ravishing – we could just run out of adjectives to extol the Glam Goddess, Kareena Kapoor Khan. She tames these attributes every time she steps out! She turned into a bridal muse for Faran Manan, the UAE based fashion designer. Looking nothing less than incredibly gorgeous sparking off those regal bridal vibes, Kareena Kapoor Khan had us drooling over! Well, glamorizing even the simplest of the look is her modest forte, elucidated many times. Kareena Kapoor Khan catapulted to vast realms of fame by ticking off a series of uncharted agendas like fashioning the baby bump, championing the cause of working mothers and being the numero uno diva with her sartorial shenanigans.

Lensed by Prasad Naik with glam helmed by Pompy Hans, here’s why we can’t stop crushing on Kareena’s fabulous than ever bridal resplendence. Taimur Ali Khan Has a Cute Complaint About Lockdown and We Can Feel Him!

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Bridal Muse

An intricately embroidered and embellished ivory lehenga with tones of red was teamed with a flawless makeup of defined and smudged eyes, soft pink lips and an updo with stray strands fawning her pretty face. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Dripping Unabashed Chicness in This Throwback Picture From Cape Town!

On the professional front, Kareena was seen as Deepti Batra in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will be seen in the official remake of Forest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.