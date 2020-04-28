Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Dripping Unabashed Chicness in This Throwback Picture From Cape Town!

Kareena Kapoor Khan Cape Town Throwback Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Glam Goddess of tinsel town is always a delight, whether it was her resilience in fashioning the baby bump or championing the cause of working mothers or stamping her fashionable presence around us. We can trust Bebo to effortlessly up the ante with her daring fashion choices. Kareena's alluring style adventure features vibrant colours, flattering silhouettes, contemporary cuts and all that’s in vogue. She teams up with varied fashion stylists but channels that always a chic vibe. A picture from a throwback photoshoot from Cape Town in 2018 flashed on our social media feed. With her glam squad featuring fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr, hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori and makeup artist Deepa Verma, Kareena channelled a chic vibe. This picture shared by Yianni Tsapatori shows a close-up shot of Kareena letting her hair down (literally and figuratively) on the streets of Cape Town. Needless to say, her photoshoot style is on point as always!

There is something plausible about Kareena Kapoor Khan that spells a big wow! Her thriving vibe of minimal chicness allows her to navigate all elements of glamour even in the simplest of looks. While her personal sense of style has always been astounding as Kareena believes in flaunting it all with a signature whiff of confidence, oodles of glamour and a dash of sassiness, here's a quick style recap on Kareena’s throwback avatar. Kareena Kapoor Khan Happily Flaunts the Handmade Pasta Necklace Made By Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Holiday Chicness

A printed shirt knotted in the front was teamed with a pair of wide bottom breezy khaki toned pants featuring stripes on the sides. Open-toed sandals, mustard yellow rimmed sunnies, wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Casual Extravagance With This Gucci Fringe Tank Top in This #ThrowbackThursday Picture Will Daze You!

On the professional front, Kareena was seen as Deepti Batra in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will be seen in the official remake of Forest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.