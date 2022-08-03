The Koffee With Karan favourite is finally set to arrive in the show alongside Aamir Khan. Kareena Kapoor will appear on the couch for Episode 5 of Koffee With Karan Season 7, which will air at midnight on August 4, 2022. Her jovial nature and upfront attitude have always grabbed the attention and entertained the audience who await her presence at Karan Johar’s talk show. Bebo will feature with her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star, Aamir Khan, and it seems like the show will be a wonderful treat for all the KWK fans. Meanwhile, when we talk about Kareena, it’s apparent that we mention her gorgeous style statements that go over and above in exuding the ultimate beauty that she is! While her consistent appearance makes her the Koffee veteran, let’s take a look at her glamorous outfits at Koffee With Karan over the years.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will star opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will hit the big screens on August 11, 2022. Looks like the upcoming KWK episode will be a blast as the promo video has garnered cynosure for the fantastic camaraderie that the duo will share on the couch. From roasting Karan Johar about his poky nature to Bebo giving ‘minus’ to Aamir’s fashion sense, the episode will surely grab the eyeballs. Along with that, Kareena’s too-hot-to-handle look is just making fans go gaga over her stunning style. With that, let’s run down memory lane and glance at Bebo’s stylish attires at Koffee With Karan to date. Koffee With Karan Season 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan Channels Her Inner Poo in This Sassy Video Shared by Karan Johar.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 with Aamir Khan

Monochromatic look done right! Kareena looked drop-dead gorgeous in an alluring lace bralette that was paired with impeccable Tom Ford trousers. She looked both sophisticated and sensational in her classic all-black ensemble that made us go Woah! Koffee With Karan Season 7: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Episode to Stream Early on Disney+ Hotstar at This Time!

Kareena Kapoor in KWK Season 7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Koffee With Karan Season 6 with Priyanka Chopra

Her dazzling red gown from the racks of Monisha Jaising is mind-boggling! She radiates sheer elegance and beauty in the sparkly gown, and her minimal make-up amped up her style wonderfully. She is definitely the perfect blend of glamour and style.

Kareena Kapoor in KWK Season 6

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monisha Jaising (@monishajaising)

Koffee With Karan Season 5 with Sonam Kapoor

Her pregnancy glow is visible through her exquisite style. The black gown with plunging neckline channels her inner charisma most effortlessly. Kareena’s beachy hairdo is all things beauty!

Kareena Kapoor in KWK Season 5

Kareena Kapoor in KWK Season 5 (File Image)

Koffee With Karan Season 4 with Ranbir Kapoor

She is topping Manisha Jaising's couture like a diva! She looks wondrous in the pink strapless gown that dazzles her ravishing persona that is on fleek. Even the side parted hairstyle is amazeballs!

Kareena Kapoor in KWK Season 4

Kareena Kapoor in KWK Season 4 (File Image)

Koffee With Karan Season 3 with Saif Ali Khan

The grey chiffon saree looks fab with the strapless blouse that makes her style magnificent and voguish! Bebo’s power dressing comes to the fore as she flaunts her striking fashion like anything.

Kareena Kapoor in KWK Season 3

Kareena Kapoor in KWK Season 3 (File Image)

Koffee With Karan Season 2 with Shahid Kapoor

The pink halter-neck dress looks bewitching! She slays it in the mini dress with tints of purple and orange. Her glowy look with blonde hair just splendidly brings out the diva in her.

Kareena Kapoor in KWK Season 2

Kareena Kapoor in KWK Season 2 (File Image)

Koffee With Karan Season 1 with Rani Mukherjee

Looks like Bebo was a big fan of the halter-neck pattern as she made her first KWK appearance in the classic style. The short pink dress exhibits her radiance, and her silver strappy heels round off her beauteous style.

Kareena Kapoor in KWK Season 1

Kareena Kapoor in KWK Season 1 (File Image)

Poo has always been the fashion champion that we all look forward to, as her minimalism and captivating fashion have been on the mark with trends and comfort. Be it her exuberant on-screen presence or the high-octane off-screen style, Bebo ticks off the fashion game like no other. As you wait for the upcoming KWK episode, we’re sure that you’ll surely fall for this enchanting actress who never fails to create an impact!

